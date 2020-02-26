Health & Safety, medical

Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital is going to be developed as a country's model and teaching hospital. The state government is preparing to upgrade it into a teaching hospital said State minister for social development Jivan Ghimire at a discussion programme organised by the hospital to seek their view on the issue. Stating that the state government has set aside Rs 400 million in this regard he said The immediate operation of MD (Doctorate of Medicine) classes is required for the same.

One of the oldest government hospitals in the country the hospital was established at Rangeli of Morang in 1947 BS and shifted to Biratnagar in 2013 BS. The 50-bed hospital has now been expanded to 350-beds.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Sangita Mishra said that the hospital spanning five bigha (one bigha is equal to 72900 square feet) and eight katha (one katha is equal to 3645 square feet) of land has 265 health workers and staff. It has over more than two dozens of small and large buildings.

Out of the hospital's land 13 katha of land has been found encroached by different organisations.

Despite being one of the oldest government hospitals it is sick itself and has not been able to provide specialist health services. Its old and dilapidated physical infrastructures have posed obstacles to provide smooth quality health service in healthy environment.

Service seekers at the hospital are deprived of full and quality services as it lacks one-third health professionals (doctors) of the allotted quota.

The posts for 11th level's ophthalmologist child specialist nephrologists and cardiologist have been lying vacant for long. Likewise the post of pathologist and some others in the Nursing administration have remained unoccupied. Besides it is struggling with budgetary issues as well. It hardly manages payments for its staff. More than Rs 5 billion is estimated to give the old hospital a facelift.

A large number of people visit hospital on a daily basis for different treatment services. People of 14 districts under the State 1 and Saptari Siraha and Dhanusha in the State 2 are dependent on the hospital for medical care.

Stakeholders have suggested building new infrastructure after demolishing the old ones in order to modernise the hospital and develop it as a teaching hospital.

They expressed their view at the discussion organised in order to solicit their opinions on the allocation of Rs 400 million budget by the federal government for the construction of new hospital buildings for the hospital to provide ICU surgical neurology and nephrology services.

On the occasion Nepal Communist Party (NCP) central member Mahesh Regmi expressed doubt on whether the hospital could maintain its history if it failed to reclaim its encroached land. He spoke the need for the formulation and implementation of a long-term plan for the advancement of hospital.

Nepali Congress central member Amrit Aryal said they had always support to the each plan and vision aimed to further upgrade the health facility.

State Assembly member Jayram Yadav advised the hospital to demolish structures being used for commercial purpose and take its lands for own use.

District Coordination Committee Morang's coordinator Naresh Pokhrel spoke the need for reclaiming the hospital's encroached land to maintain its image.

Biratnagar metropolis mayor Bheem Parajuli promised all sorts of support from the local government in efforts for developing the hospital into a model health facility.

NCP district leaders Rhishi Pokhrel and Guru Baral highlighted the need ofor significant managerial improvements to ensure quality health service and its access for all.

Chief District Officer Madan Bhujel pledged all sorts of administrative support to protect hospital's land property.

Source: National News Agency Nepal