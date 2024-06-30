Krishak League organizes tree plantation in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ: Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body
of the ruling Awami League (AL), today organised a discussion meeting and
tree plantation programme in the district under the auspices of its 52nd
founding anniversary.
Bangladesh Krishak League Central Committee President Samir Chandra
inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had founded Bangladesh
Krishak League on April 19 in 1972 to protect the rights of farmers and
develop the country’s agriculture sector.
Manikganj district AL President and also the Chairman of Manikganj district
Council Freedom Fighter Advocate Golam Mohiuddin, Bangladesh Krishak League
Central Committee General Secretary (in charge) Krishibid Bishwanath Sarker
Bitu, District AL Joint Secretary AFM Sultanul Azam Khan Apel, Organizing
Secretary and also the Chairman of Manikganj Sadar Upazila Sudeb Kumar Saha,
Krishak League Manikganj District President Md. Samapto Hossain, its General
Secretary Bulbul Ahmed
and leaders and activists of Awami League and its
front organisations were present, among others, on the occasion.
As part of the programme, a total of 1,000 fruit, wood and medicinal saplings
were planted by the side of Dhaka-Manikganj regional highways in the Bautha
area of the district.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha