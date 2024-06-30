Krishak League organizes tree plantation in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ: Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body

of the ruling Awami League (AL), today organised a discussion meeting and

tree plantation programme in the district under the auspices of its 52nd

founding anniversary.

Bangladesh Krishak League Central Committee President Samir Chandra

inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had founded Bangladesh

Krishak League on April 19 in 1972 to protect the rights of farmers and

develop the country’s agriculture sector.

Manikganj district AL President and also the Chairman of Manikganj district

Council Freedom Fighter Advocate Golam Mohiuddin, Bangladesh Krishak League

Central Committee General Secretary (in charge) Krishibid Bishwanath Sarker

Bitu, District AL Joint Secretary AFM Sultanul Azam Khan Apel, Organizing

Secretary and also the Chairman of Manikganj Sadar Upazila Sudeb Kumar Saha,

Krishak League Manikganj District President Md. Samapto Hossain, its General

Secretary Bulbul Ahmed

and leaders and activists of Awami League and its

front organisations were present, among others, on the occasion.

As part of the programme, a total of 1,000 fruit, wood and medicinal saplings

were planted by the side of Dhaka-Manikganj regional highways in the Bautha

area of the district.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha