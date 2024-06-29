‘Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, an extra-ordinary politician’



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) founder leader and former Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai has been remembered as one of the world’s unique and extra-ordianry politicians.

At a programme organised by the Santaneta Krishna Prasad Bhattarai Kendra here today on the occasion of his birth centenary, the speakers said no political leaders in the world except Kisunjee had announced emancipation (nirvana) as their end goal during their prime ministerial term.

Kisunjee never gave up his spiritual practice and trust even when he was in the top executive position of the country, the speakers highlighted.

Delivering a lecture on Bhattarai’s life and personality, spiritual leader Bodhisatwo Swami Ananda Arun said he was on the spiritual path due to Kisunjee’s love and encouragement.

Saying that Kisunjee had inaugurated Osho Tapoban in Kathmandu when he was the Prime Minister for the first time, Swami Arun shared people from 80 different countries are currently coming to Tapoban for meditation and its meditatio

n centers have been opened in 20 countries.

Osho Tapoban International, which was incepted with the inspiration of Bhattarai, now has been established as a meditation centre, he said.

“Satya Sai Baba at his first sight on Kisunjee said this man has an angel’s heart, but we could not recognize such a person. Had he won the election in 2048 BS, the country’s situation would have been different”, spiritual leader Arun shared.

Swami Anand noted that during his long association he found Kisunjee as a leader of ideals with strong commitment to the principles.

Referring to his imprisonment at Sundarijal Jail during the Panchayat period, he said Kisunjee had spent more than 20 months in jail than BP Koirala and Ganehsman Singh for his stand not to accept the condition of the Panchayat regime and sign their documents.

“Kisunjee used to speak the truth without hiding his weaknesses even when he was in politics. Kishunjee was established a politician with truth and open expression when he publicly said he was not a

virgin despite being unmarried”, Swami Arun explained.

“He did not even go to India being rather continued struggle against the Panchayat regime from the home land and established the Nepal Students’ Union for the movement for democracy. He had to spend three more years in jail for the reason”, Arun went on saying.

Swami Arun further said that he found Kisunjee as a spiritual leader even more than India’s non-violent leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Commenting on Nepal’s politics, Swami Anand Arun said, “Even the Ranas and monarchs could not get Ganeshman and Kisunjee out from the Congress but its leaders had compelled the veteran leaders to leave the party they had founded”.

Kisunjee had worked for resolving the Maoist problem when he was the Prime Minister for the second time, he said, adding that the saint leader was not even allowed to go to France where he had a plan to visit the Maoist leaders there to settle the issue of armed struggle.

Kendra Chair Lokesh Dhakal said the organization had to be established

as there was no programme on the occasion of Kisunjee’s birth centenary year.

According to him, the birth centenary year of Kisunjee had started from December last year and various programmes will be organized on the occasion till coming December 23. “Why did Kisunjee leave the party he founded? Only after searching for it will you have true respect for him, Dhakal asserted, adding, “He left the party, did not the ideals, the center was established to enliven respect to him.

Dhakal shared that the Kendra’s central member and NC leader Komal Lamichhane donated Rs 50,000 for the establishment of a resolving fund.

Source: National News Agency RSS