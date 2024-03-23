Kshetra Pratap literary award presented to Dr Lamsal

The Kshetra Pratap Memorial Literary Award, instituted by the Geetal Foundation Nepal and Drama Forum Tanahun, has been presented to literary writer and journalist Dr Nawaraj Lamsal. The award was handed over to Dr Lamsal amidst a programme organized at a meeting hall of Rishing rural municipality of Tanahun, today. The award instituted in memory of Kshetra Pratap Adhikari carries a purse of Rs 25,000. Likewise, Geetal National Award, 2080 bagging a case prize of Rs 10,000 was given away to Tila Lekali (Morang. Dr. Ramesh Chandra Adhikari has been awarded the Bangmaya Puruskar (Literary Award) which carries a purse of Rs 10,000. Similarly, Geetal Pratibha Puraskar-2080 has been presented to Shobha Singh Thakuri (Tanahun). The award carries a purse of Rs 5,000. Foundation Chair Akash Adhikari shared that the Foundation has been presenting awards every year to the personalities who have made outstanding contributions in the field of literature. The Forum has been honouring various individuals with the awa rd for the last six years. The Kshetra Pratap Memorial Literary Award was started last year. In the first year, the award was given to Dr. Ram Prasad Gyawali, a resident of Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. Source: National News Agency Nepal