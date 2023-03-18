General

The Kumari Ghar, Basantapur, has congratulated President Ram Chandra Poudel for his election to the post.

A delegation of Kumari Ghar, Basantapur, reached the Sheetal Niwas and extended best wishes for his successful tenure.

On the occasion, Prasad of the worship performed at Kumari Ghar was also offered to President Poudel. There is a tradition in the Kumari Ghar that worship is performed on Dashami of every month and prasad of the same worship is offered to the Head of the State next day.

As per the same tradition, the delegation of the Kumari Ghar reached the Sheetal Niwas today and offered the prasad to President Poudel for the first time.

Source: Nepal News Agency