Kumbha Mela in Barahkshetra from April 9



The Mahakumbha Mela in Chataradham is to be held this year from coming April 9 to May 10 in Barahkshetra Municipality-1 of Sunsari.

Some three million pilgrims from home and abroad are expected to visit the grand fair, said Joint-Chair of the Organizing Committee and Mayor of Barahkshetra Municipality, Ramesh Karki.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of the work related to the preparation of the fair has been completed, said vice president of the main organizing committee, ward president of Barahkshetra-2, Hom Prasad Gautam.

In Barahkshetra, Kumbha Mela has been organized since 2059 BS, with Ardha Kumbha mela held in every six years and Purna Maha Kumbha mela in every 12 years.

Kumbha Mela is being organized since a long time in four places of India Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Nashik (Maharashtra) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

It is said that the Kumbha Mela is being organized in this area as the Barahkshetra located on the banks of the Saptakoshi River and the Pindeshwar Dham of Dharan are link

ed with the Kumbha Mela, a gathering of Hindu devotees held four times over the course of twelve years, as per Hindu Mythology.

