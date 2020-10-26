General

The Kummayak Rural Municipality in Panchthar district has joined hands to protect pigeons in the area after the numbers of this prodigious bird began to dwindle in this region owing to various reasons.

Towards this, the Municipality has formed a 10-member committee led by Kobid Subba, Chief of the Livestock Development Branch. Likewise, a four-member advisory committee led by the Rural Municipality Vice-Chair Sita Acharya has been formed.

The committees have been tasked with feeding these birds twice a day, taking care of them, stopping their sale and killing, and repairing their nests within the area of historic Yasok Bazaar which has two religious sites-Kummayak and Kussayak.

The meticulously made nests of the pigeons and the huge flock of pigeons are an object of attraction to the pilgrims visiting these places. These birds are domesticated for various reasons such as sacrifices to God and Goddess, sport, food, for manure.

The decreasing number of pigeons in these sites has been a cause for concern for the locals and ornithologists. Therefore, the local rural municipality spearheaded pigeon protection and promotion campaign, putting in place rewards and penalty for those protecting these birds and killing them.

Killing the bird or destroying its nests involves fines, the Rural Municipality decided. Killing or injuring the bird entails Rs 500 in fine. However, sale of its chicks is allowed given a large number of pigeons. A pair of pigeon chick costs Rs 250 in the local market.

A donation box has been set up in the area in a bid to purchase feeds to the birds. For this purpose, Rs 6,255 has been collected so far, said the Municipality.

Nests for pigeons offered by devotees were set up in the area since 2023 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal