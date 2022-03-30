General

Engineer Deepak Kunwar has been picked the chair of Nepal Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

A gathering of the Commerce on Tuesday unanimously elected the 25-member working committee under the leadership of Kunwar.

Kunwar who has contributed to the social, entrepreneurial and economic sectors of Nepal is the second vice-chair of Federation of Nepal Real Estate Entrepreneurs, chair of Grandee International Hospital Dhapasi and chair of Lhotse Multi-Purpose Pvt Ltd.

Among other office-bearers nominated are Sanjaya Kumar Agrawal and Binod Dhakal (vice-chair), Krishna Kumar Agrawal (general secretary), Govinda Prasad Thapaliya (treasurer), Devananda Sarwagi and Dinesh Bajracharya (secretary).

Other nominated members are Kamala Shrestha, Govinda Prasad Ghimire, Bijaya Singh Baidya, Manoj Kumar Agrawal, Skanda Amatya Dipesh Tuladhar, Rajul Shrestha, Khemraj Panta, Abhishek Sarada, Sujan Shrestha, Sumedh Shakya, Nishan Dhakal and Arushi Khatiwada.

Chamber's former chair Rajesh Kaji Shrestha has been nominated as a special member of the committee.

