KVDA officer faces lawsuit for amassing over 32 million with unidentified source

Kathmandu: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has moved the Special Court against Yam Kumar Karki, the section officer at the Kathmandu Valley Development Authority (KVDA), on the allegation of amassing property illegally. Karki has been alleged of amassing over Rs 32 million illegally as he failed to provide the income source of the amount. He joined the public service on July 31, 2001 and during the investigation of his property details till April 23, 2023 his total income was calculated to be Rs 37.7 million while his expenditures were around Rs 70 million, according to CIAA Spokesperson Narahari Ghimire. In the lawsuit filed today, the CIAA has demanded the confiscation of property in the name of Karki's spouse as well. Source: National News Agency Nepal