The Kathmandu Valley Development Authority (KVDA) is set to construct disabled people friendly tracks along with greenery in the Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur). For the project in all three districts, Rs 140 million has been allocated.

Bhaktapur district will begin with the project from Bhaktapur Municipality. Construction work would start on the recommendation of mayor of the respective municipality in which track is suitable for the same, said engineer Saurabh Dhakal, information officer for the KVDA.

Location for the project will be at Dakshinkali, Nagarjun and Kageshwori Manohara municipalities in Kathmandu. Recommendation for the project was coming in, he said.

In Lalitpur, the recommendation has yet to come, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal