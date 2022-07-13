General

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Sher Bahadur Kunwar has pressed an idea of recognising the contribution of workers along with security of employers.

In his address to a programme organised by the Kailali Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today, he said the government has the policy of acknowledging the role of workers and respecting employers.

Provisions are in place since a few days ago to pay medical expenditures of labourers through an online system.

Now workers can enjoy the government subsidy for general treatment in 26 health facilities and of them, 18 have already connected to the online system. As he said, workers have to bear 20 percent and remaining 80 percent will be borne by the Social Security Fund for the treatment. Such facility will be available at hospitals across the country in the future. "In case of accidental cases, we are talking about the hundred percent contributions from the Fund."

He added cultural activists and media persons will also be incorporated in the Fund.

Source: National News Agency Nepal