Labour Minister directs officials for ensuring reforms in FEIMS

Kathmandu: Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dol Prasad Aryal has instructed the officials to bring about reforms in the Foreign Employment Information Management System (FEIMS) to give foreign labour permit within an hour. During an interaction programme with the FEIMS system supplier, Information Technology Section of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security and consultants on Sunday, Ministry Aryal asked the stakeholders to work for giving foreign work permit within an hour from coming Friday, Minister Aryal's Secretariat said. The FEIMS was brought in use from the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) to make the jobs of DoFE more technology-friendly but the glitches in the system has caused a huge problem and more economic burdens to the migrant workers. Considering such issues, Minister Aryal has directed to reform the system so that the applicants could obtain the foreign labour permit within an hour after the submission of their documents from any part of the world . Likewise, Minister Aryal has hinted at looking for alternatives if the existing team failed to resolve the issues within a month. A team of the IT consultants at the Ministry is keeping an eye at the FEIMS system since last week. Source: National News Agency Nepal