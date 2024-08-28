Labour Minister happy with PM’s employment programme



Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharad Singh Bhandari has expressed his happiness that the unemployed are getting jobs under the Prime Minister’s Employment Programme.

He viewed this while attending the closing ceremony of the annual review programme of the two-day Koshi province-level Prime Minister’s Employment Programme held in Biratnagar today.

Minister Bhandari expressed his belief that the self-employment programme will act as a bridge between employers and job seekers and will help send skilled human resources to employment through it. “Many of the unemployed citizens of the country have found employment through this programme, hence everyone must work together for making it more effective”, he said.

Minister Bhandari also took information about the labour communication portals operating in Sunsari’s Duhabi Municipality, Itahari Municipality and Morang’s Biratnagar Metropolitan City.

On that occasion, he said that the communication portal will be introduced in 46 municipalities

in Koshi province in the first phase and later will be started in all 137 municipalities of the province as well.

Source: National News Agency RSS