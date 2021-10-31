General

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha has said that his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the context of participating in the sixth Ministerial level 'Abu Dhabi Dialogue' was fruitful for the country.

Talking to reporters following his returning home on Saturday night after participating in the dialogue held in Dubai from October 25 to 29, Shrestha said that he had presented a special concept of Nepal for the benefit and security of Nepali workers.

Employers should provide financial and technical assistance to improve the socio-economic lives of migrant workers who lost their jobs due to the Corona Virus pandemic, ensure workplace safety for migrant workers, raise the minimum wage and provide free accommodation and meals, and conduct capacity building programs for workers. He said Nepal also proposed to arrange free PCR test, quarantine and isolation center and treatment at departure and arrival points.

While in the UAE, Minister Shrestha met with the Minister of Human Resources, Abdul Rahman Abdul Manan Al Awar, to discuss Nepal-UAE bilateral issues including conducting skill-oriented training for Nepali workers coming to the UAE, hiring skilled and technical workforce including engineers, doctors, nurses and expand social security scheme for the workers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal