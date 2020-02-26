General

Ten months have elapsed since the quake-damaged building of the Nepal Army's headquarters was rebuilt but the labourers who shed their sweats for the construction of the building have not got their payment yet.

Altogether 20 labourers have begun staging a sit-in protest since Thursday at the Nepal Army's headquarters at Bhadrakali demanding their wages. Ramesh Siwakoti one of the participants of the stage-in shared that they are due to receive Rs 250 million as their wage.

The Crest Solutions according to Siwakoti has been dilly dallying for nearly 10 months. The labourers were hired for nearly a year for the construction of the building.

The KC Constructions in Kupandole was awarded the contract for the construction of the seven-storey building at the cost of over Rs over Rs 3.5 billion while Crest Solutions in Naxal was the sub-contractor. The reconstruction of the building damaged in the April 2015 earthquake had begun on June 2016 and the building was inaugurated in April 2019.

The laboures bemoaned that they had been bringing the issue to the knowledge of the secretariat of the chief of army staff both in written form and orally but to no avail.

The labourers have been holding placards demanding their due wages. Spokesperson of the NA Bigyan Dev Pandey shared that NA had made all the payments to the KC Solutions. According to him the issues relating to petty contractor should be addressed by the KC Solutions as the agreement was signed with it as the principal contractor.

Crest Solution's Sajan Poudel who manages the procurement unit said that the KC Construction is yet to foot the bill which is delaying the payment to the petty contractors.

Several attempts made to contact KC Construction's proprietor Roshan KC for his comments on the matter remained futile.

Source: National News Agency Nepal