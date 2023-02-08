Games, sports

Dumisara Saru, a ninth grader at the local Janata Secondary School at Nisdi Rural Municipality-5, wants to pursue her career in volleyball. But, there is a setback, a lack of infrastructure at the local level for the sport, which has disappointed her. Saru, who has been playing volleyball for the past two years, participated at local and school level tournaments.

'My dream is to become a good volleyball player in the future. But, there is not encouraging climate for the sport due to a lack of infrastructures and other problems," she shared.

Similarly, Asmi Gharti, who pursues grades 10 at Daraithanti Secondary School at Rampur, is seeking her future in the sport. She has engaged in the sport since three years. She shared the similar problem of infrastructure that has become a major factor in affecting the development of the sport. "We lack a coach. All we players do is by

ourselves. A coach is required at each local level," she said.

They have to face gender-based discrimination as well. Deumaya Saru, who studies at grade 12 at the Janata Secondary School, said female players were judged differently as compared to their male counterparts. The discrimination ranges from award distribution for winners. "We female players are forced to hide our talents just for being female. Women's participation in sports should increase. There should not be discrimination in award distribution for the same kind of sport. Such factors can affect players," she said.

School level sports have gradually encouraged women's interests and participations in sports, said the Rampur Town Volleyball Association Chairperson Dev Shrestha. But, they have a long way to go to be on a par with their male counterparts, he added.

"It is difficult to take women out of home into the sports ground. They find it difficult to spar time for sports due to their household chores," he said.

However lately, they have taken part in local, regional and national level tournaments like Rastrapati running shield, mayor cup, and chair cup, he said.

The respective local level should create an atmosphere conducive for the athletes competing at the district and local levels for their participation at upper level, he stressed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal