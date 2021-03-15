Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A team of Armed Police Force on Monday evening arrested a person on the charge of his involvement in the bomb explosion at Land Revenue Office, Lahan.

Balram Mandal, 28, of Lahan municipality-18 was arrested by a team deployed from the APF Base Camp, Sukhipur. He was arrested from Sukhipur municipality-2 based on the information received from footage of a CCTV installed at the Land Revenue Office, said APF Superintendent, Dipendra Giri.

A total of eight people including an employee of the Land Revenue Office were injured in bomb explosion that took place on Sunday. It may be noted that the Janatantrik Tarai Mukti Morcha (Revolutionary) led by Jay Krishna Goit took responsibility of the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal