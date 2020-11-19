General

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Raya Yadav on Wednesday laid foundation of an emergency shelter home at Lalbandi in Sarlahi.

The shelter home to be constructed with the investment of Rs 25 million will have the capacity to house 250 people in the time of natural disaster-induced crises. The emergency shelter home would help avert humanitarian crisis during disasters, it is said.

On the occasion, Minister Yadav said that people will realize development only if all political parties remain united for the development cause, and urged one and all to remain committed to country’s development and prosperity instead of trading barbs.

Seven local people donated the land plot for the building construction at.

Province Assembly members Bechi Lungeli, Dilli Upreti and Hari Upreti, Nepal Communist Party leaders Dacharaj Wagle, Prahlad Budhathoki, Shambhulal Shrestha and others were present at the emergency shelter home’s groundbreaking event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal