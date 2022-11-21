General

The vote counting has begun at constituency-3 of Lalitpur as well. It began at the office of Local Development Training Institute, Jawalakhel.

Election officer Dharmaraj Poudel informed that the vote counting of ward no 20, 21 and 22 of Lalitpur Metropolitan City had begun. It will be intensified with arrangement of four counting booths, he added.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Pampha Bhusal, CPN UML’s Amrit Khadka and Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Dr Toshima Karki and others in the fray here.

Source: National News Agency Nepal