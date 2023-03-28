General

Koshi Province and the APF Club of the Armed Police Force are all set to compete for the title of the Lalitpur Mayor Cup Women's T-20 national cricket tournament.

In the semi-final today, the Koshi Province secured its place for the final by defeating the Madesh Province. In the match held at the Tribhuvan University cricket ground, the Koshi Province defeated Madhesh Province by 62 runs.

Batting first, the Koshi posted a target of 106 runs against the Madhesh for a win and in response, the Madhesh just made 43 at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs with highest 10 with one four from 17 balls by captain Saraswoti Chaudhary.

For the Koshi, captain Rubina Cheetri contributed 39 with four fours in 38 balls.

The final match has been scheduled for March 30.

Source: National News Agency -RSS