The Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) has brought an App named ‘LMC City Police’ in a bid to facilitate the general public to reach out to Metropolis’ City Police in an efficient and quick manner.

LMC Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan launched the App here today which also has name and number of all the staffers as well for the general public in the LMC areas to report to the city police about any untoward activities and seek police’s prompt action.

Mayor Maharjan urged the public in LMC to lodge their complaints or send their appreciation to the LMC through the App. “This App would help in LMC’s action-plan to make LMC a smart city,” he said.

Similarly, Capital Eye Nepal Pvt Ltd’s executive director Sreesha Karmacharya said that the users could download the App from the Play Store and turn on the LMC City Police and write down their issues in the place of ‘Title of the Complaint’.

The complaints or appraisal directly comes to the computer installed in the LMC office. We can thereby punish the wrongdoers and praise good works accordingly.”

City Police Chief Sitaram Hachhethu pledged to reach out to the people or places immediately to resolve the issues the moment the users send their complaints through the App.

Source: National News Agency Nepal