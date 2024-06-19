Lalitpur metropolis to establish ‘project bank’, ‘labour bank’



Lalitpur metropolitan city has incorporated ‘project bank’ and ‘labour bank’ in its policies and programmes for the coming fiscal year, 2024/25.

The policies and programmes presented by Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan mentioned that a trend would be developed to formulate the annual budget and programmes by selecting projects from the ‘project bank’ from next year.

The policies and programmes mentioned that an arrangement would be made to formulate the annual budget and programmes by preparing mid-term expenditure framework as per the periodic plan from next year. Similarly, ‘programme implementation action plan’ and ‘procurement plan’ would be mandatorily formulated for the effective implementation of the budget and programmes.

The cost of continuation of incomplete projects for a long as well as those projects which are not technically, socially and economically feasible in the metropolitan city would be cut out.

Similarly, coordination and collaboration would be made with bodies concerned for the constructio

n of overhead bridges along the Lalitpur ring road section and other appropriate spots to address vehicle pressure and convenience pedestrians.

The metropolis will operate tipper as well as other good-carrier vehicles only from corridor (Nakkhu, Bagmati), read the policies and programmes.

The metropolitan city has set a target of establishing an exhibition hall to display indigenous crafts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal