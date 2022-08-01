General

The cases of dengue have been confirmed at some settlements in Lalitpur district. According to the District Health Office chief Dr Satish Bista, the cases of dengue fever have been detected at wards 5 and 14 of Lalitpur metropolis and at some wards of Mahalaxmi municipality in the district.

With the detection of dengue patients at Manbhawan, Kumaripati, Tikhidewal and Mahalaxmi, we have launched the mosquito search and destroy campaign in the given areas. So far, the district reports 31 confirmed cases of dengue, according to him.

The office urges the people to keep their house balcony to house surroundings including yard and garden neat and clean, and to intervene in stagnant ditch and water in and around the house to reduce the risk of infection.

The office, the District Administration Office, Lalitpur and the local governments have mobilised a team for the sanitation in the areas reporting the dengue cases. Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness and according to the UN, the primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal