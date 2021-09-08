General

Reconstruction of Balkumari Temple based in Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC)-8 has gained momentum. The 2015 Gorkha earthquake had devastated the temple structure.

Balkumari Temple Reconstruction Committee Chair Khadgalal Maharjan said the temple’s pinnacle has been removed to initiate dismantling the cracked structure from the top. “The reconstruction has started with a total budget of Rs 5.6 million, including Rs 5 million appropriated by Lalitpur metropolis and Rs 600,000 raised through people’s donation”.

As total reconstruction cost is estimated to be Rs 40.41 million, remaining budget would be managed through donation, Maharjan said.

Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan said the reconstruction has been taken ahead through the committee to avoid quality compromise which is more likely while going through bidding. “This is the temple among other eight popular shrines of Patan where prayers are most frequently offered during Dashain. Every year Ghodejatra procession marches through the temple”, Mayor Maharjan said.

The reconstruction of the three-storied temple – built on Pagoda style – will be undertaken within the given timeframe of 18 months, the Mayor said, adding some of the antique substances of the temple can be re-use in the reconstruction process. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal