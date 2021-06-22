General

Ecologist, Rinzin Phunjok Lama, has been honoured with the Rolex Conservation Award 2021. He was recognized with the international award for promoting local initiatives for biodiversity conservation in Nepal’s Trans-Himalaya region.

Lama has been working with the local people in the mountainous Himalaya region of Humla to rescue dwindling wild animal populations from snow leopards to wild yaks.

"His vision is to use community-based conservation as a focus to promote local leadership, local business and governance ownership and so build more resilient and self-reliant mountain communities," reads a statement from Rolex.org. With help from a core of similarly inspired young people, he engages with institutions such as village councils, youth clubs and women’s groups to spread awareness, educate, engage and mobilize.

Founded in 1976, the Rolex Awards for Enterprise has supported exceptional individuals who have initiated extraordinary projects that make the world a better place.

Prior to this, Lama was honored with the Nepal Conservation Award 2020 by the World Wildlife Fund.

Source: National News Agency Nepal