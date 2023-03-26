Key Issues, politics

Yuvraj Lama has been re-elected as the president of the Nepal Karate Federation. The convention of the Federation held at Patihani in Chitwan unanimously elected him to lead a 22-member executive committee.

Harisharan KC has been elected senior Vice-president while Prakash Mohan Dhaubhadel, Dev Kumar Lama, Makendra Bahadur Singh, Omkrishna Prasai, Majindra Singh and Shyam Sherpa have been elected as vice-presidents of the Federation. Dawa Gurung was elected as General Secretary and Kishore Bhattarai as Treasurer unopposed.

Dhwajaman Moktan and Balram Mitra have been elected as secretaries.

Likewise, Ram Bahadur Singh Thakuri, Sanjay Sundar Sainju, Ravi Maharjan, Hikmat Thapalia, Tara Prasad Oli, Yadav Kafle, Rajendra Baral, Shahi Kumari Tinung have been elected as members.

A total of 80 representatives including 76 with voting power participated in the convention.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS