General

Shiva Lamsal has been elected the central President of Nepal Press Union securing 745 votes. His close contender Anita Bindu obtained 612 votes.

Total 1,397 voters out of 1,679 had cast their ballots in the election held in Hetauda as part of the ninth general convention of NPU.

Among other elected office-bearers of the press union are Prem KC (senior vice-president), Nakul Aryal and Bhismaraj Ojha (vice-president), Salohja Dahal (women vice-president) and Deependra Bantawa (inclusive vice-president).

According to the Election Committee, Dilip Poudel and Madhav Dhital were elected general secretary and treasurer of NPU, respectively.

Nepal Press Union is the benevolent organization of the ruling Nepali Congress. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal