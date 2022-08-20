General

The National Land Commission Chitwan District Committee has completed around 70 percent of the land measurement.

Organizing a news conference here Saturday, District Committee Chairman of the Commission, Badri Timilsina, said distribution of receipt was completed except for 183 landless households in the Bharatpur Metropolitan City and the land measurement was also over in most of the local levels.

So far, the Commission has distributed land ownership certificates to 46 Dalit landless squatter households at Bharatpur-2, 46 households at Bharatpur-29, 28 in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality and 17 in Rapti Municipality.

"Those living in the current location since 2021 BS holding the white ownership paper after being verified from the erstwhile commissions are given the land ownership documents under the section of rural block," Timilsina said.

The number of such households being registered in the district is 4,132, according to Timilsina. The Commission said a notice has been issued for the second time on August 16 since there could be more households.

Applications have been sought within 35 days from those households having white landownership papers from the commission and have paid the land revenue to the government.

As shared in the news conference, the total household number of landless, squatters and unmanaged settlement is 41,357.

As per the data of the Commission, the highest number of applications has been received from the Bharatpur Metropolitan City. Of them, a total of 133 households from Chhetrapur in Bharatpur-2 would be given the land ownership certificate on Sunday in the presence of Minister for Land Management and Poverty Alleviation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal