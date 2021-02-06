General

Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Shivamaya Tumbahangphe has said the government was in a hurry to provide landownership certificates to the landless citizens.

Addressing an orientation for the Chairs and Members of the Land-related Problems Resolution Commission District Committee here today, she said the government was seriously working with the thinking that the landownership certificates should be reached in the hands of every landless person.

The Minister said that the recently appointed chair, expert members and members of the district committees have a paramount role to play for the success of this objective.

"The government has trusted you. The landless squatters, people from the Dalit community and the unsystematic settlers have big expectation in this task. The government is in a hurry to hand them the landownership certificate and I urge you to take the initiatives to put that into practice," she said.

Stating that the required process has been forwarded for ensuring the rights related to land as enshrined in the constitution, Minister Tumbahangphe said the Commission has been constituted with the main responsibility of making the unsystematic settlements systematic by resolving the problems of the landless squatters and the Dalits.

She reminded that the Commission has two years remaining to accomplish its responsibility as a year of its tenure has already passed.

The Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and poverty Alleviation also urged the Commission office-bearers to carry out their responsibility in coordination with the local units as well as the government organisations.

She called for adoption of alertness against the unscrupulous people as middle-men and the rent-seeking tendency in the distribution of the landownership certificates.

As per the available data, agreement has been signed with more than 400 local levels for distributing the landownership papers to the landless and the landless squatters so far. It is said nearly 200 local levels have already put out public notice in that connection and a hundred enumerators are mobilised in the field.

The land Management Minister directed the office-bearers of the district committees to expedite the agreement signing with the remaining local levels.

On a different note, she said efforts were made to ensure the 33 per cent women representation as enshrined in the constitution but it could not be successful. However, 25 per cent women participation has been ensured so far.

Secretary at the Ministry of land management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Tek Narayan Pandey said resolution of the problems of the landless people, the landless squatters and the poorer section of the population was an important task for ensuring social justice and social security, and taking the country towards socialism.

He urged the Commission to expedite its works to accomplish its responsibility within the remaining two years.

Commission member and spokesperson Bhim Bahadur Karki said the problem of landlessness has remained as a complex issue since long and the Commission has to resolve the problem of nearly 1.4 million people.

The government had formed the Commission in April 2019 to manage the problems of the landless people, the landless Dalits, landless squatters and unsystematic settlers. The Commission's district committee Chair and members were appointed on January 28.

The office-bearers of the Commission's district committees were imparted training on their rights, duties and responsibilities by the experts during the orientation programme today.

The office-bearers are scheduled to be administered oath at Baluwatar today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal