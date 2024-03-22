Land of Bansbari Leather Shoe Factory back to govt. ownership

Kathmandu: The government has taken back the ownership over the land of Bansbari Leather Shoe Factory Limited. Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Balaram Adhikari shared in a press meet here on Friday that the land belonging to then state-owned Bansbari leather shoe factory has been brought under the ownership of the government as per the Property Act 2034 BS. He said that the government took back ownership of the 10 ropani land with the help of the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police. After more than three months of investigation, the CIB had found that the government land was privatized illegally. Accordingly, CIB arrested businessman Arun Chaudhary, then executive chairperson of the shoe factory, Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa and Sanjay Thakur on January 18 for illegally transferring ownership of the 10 ropani land belonging to the Bansbari leather shoe factory. The Land Reform and Revenue Office today decided to bring the land under the name of the government. CG Ch andbaag Residency was built there by taking 10 ropani of the land received with fraud documentation and procurement process. Source: National News Agency RSS