Jhapa’s Kankai municipality has provided with land ownership certificates to 20 landless squatters here.

On the occasion of the International Human Rights Day, the municipality distributed the lands ownership certificates to landless people in Kankai-8.

On the occasion, municipality mayor Rajendra Pokharel said land ownership certificates were distributed to the indigent people as the right to access land was also one of the human rights.

As informed, additional 120 land ownership certificates, including 30 in ward 8 and 90 in ward 5 of the municipality have also been prepared.

The municipality came up with the plan to distribute land ownership certificates to the landless people as part of the plan to manage unplanned settlement within the municipal area.

“The Land Act has authorized local level for data collection and land ownership certificates distribution”, Pokharel said, adding that citizens here have been deprived of having land ownership for over six decades that would be put to an end with municipality’s recent interventions. —

