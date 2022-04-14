General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said government had kept in priority the management of land use. He stressed on making records and registration of land fair, automated and transparent.

PM Deuba said it during a programme organized by the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation on the occasion of the 100 years of systematic document and registration of land in the country. The complaints on land administration should be addressed on time, he directed the subordinates.

“Good governance should be promoted in land administration service by ensuring quality in survey and credibility in data management,” PM Deuba reminded, adding that records of land and security of historic archives should be prioritized.

PM Deuba expressed happiness over the system the Ministry developed for online transaction of land, online access to personal data relating to lands. He also suggested the government to promote these practices.

The written records or the registration of the land and houses had begun in Nepal since Baisakh 1, 1979BS. Land is the source of livelihood for almost all households in rural area and some two-thirds household is dependent on land.

PM Deuba further reminded that the government was providing lands to the poor Dalits in a bid to assure social justice and equality guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal. Similarly, the Constitution has ensured the rights of landless squatters, freed-Haliyas and Kamaiyas.

He made aware that the arable lands were left unused on the one hand and agricultural production was dwindling on the other, contributing to widening trade loss, and food insecurity. “Haphazard use of land has worsened climate change impacts. Unchecked plotting of agricultural land has caused unmanaged urbanization and settlements are facing risks. Time has come to check excessive use of natural resources,” he emphasized.

He expressed concern over encroachment of public, and Guthi lands. So, those involved in the land management should aware of this.

PM Deuba shared that the National Land Commission was formed by the government and it was working to solve the problems faced by the landless squatters, landless Dalit and un-managed settlement.

On the occasion, former Prime Minister and leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) Jhalanath Khanal also said the Land Commission was identifying and providing lands to the free-Haliya, free-Kamaiyas, and Kamlaris.

Minister for Land Management Sashi Shrestha said the Ministry was working for the land reform with policy change and adoption of technology.

Source: National News Agency Nepal