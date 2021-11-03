General

Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha on Wednesday said that landless squatters will get landownership certificates soon. The government is at work to this effect, she said at an interaction with the theme of providing landownership certificates to landless squatters, landless Dalits and unmanaged settlements at Bardibas in Mahottari.

The incumbent government would get ownership of all works done by commissions formed in different times to resolve problems surrounding landless squatters, she said. "We must praise good deeds. The incumbent government will continue efforts done by the previous government relating to problems of landless squatters," she said.

On the occasion, the Bardibas Municipality Mayor Bidur Kumar Karki said that work related to a survey of lands managed for landless squatters has been over. There are a total of 9,459 landless squatters, landless Dalits and unmanaged settlements in the district, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal