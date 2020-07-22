General

Landslide has again thrown the traffic along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section out of gear. In a couple of hours following the operation of one-way traffic, the road came to a complete halt, shared chief of Division Road Office Bharatpur engineer Krishna Raj Adhikari.

The landslide covered the road at Batasedanda nearby Bharatpur metropolis-29, Pandhrakilo. The Narayangadh-Muglin road section has been disrupted due to recurring landslides with heavy boulders on the road. The landslide of late took place at 8.45 pm last night.

Earlier, the one-way traffic was opened since 4.30 pm yesterday after clearing the road in 36 hours yesterday.

Chief District Officer Narayan Prasad Bhattarai along with district-based security office chiefs were also stuck on the road due to landslide. They were obstructed in the road on the way back to office from monitoring the road condition.

It cannot be ascertained how many hours it will take to remove the boulders from the road, authorities said. The task of removing the landslide debris will be initiated shortly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal