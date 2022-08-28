General

The Beni-Baglung road has been blocked by landslides. The road in ward no. 2 of Beni Municipality which was recently extended has been covered by landslide.

Due to the risk of further landslide, traffic has been stopped.

Chief District Officer Chiranjeevi Rana shared that after the closure of Baglung-Beni road, arrangements have been made for regular traffic operation on the under-construction Beni-Maldhunga road.

On Wednesday, two women who were walking on the road were injured due to landslide.

Meanwhile, one person has gone missing after being swept away by a river in Tatopani of Beni Municipality-4, Myagdi.

According to the district police office, 22-year-old Milan Rai of Triyuga municipality-10 in Udayapur was swept away by the Myagdi river on Saturday evening. Deputy Superintendent of Police Tilak Bharti said that Rai had gone for a bath when he went missing after falling into the river.

Source: National News Agency Nepal