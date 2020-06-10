General

Landslide killed two persons at Raghuganga rural municipality-6, Rayakhor in Myagdi last night.

The District Police Office Myagdi confirmed that fifty-year-old Hamaya Sherpunja and four-year-old Siman Chhantyal lost their lives after being buried in the landslide.

According to Police Inspector Dhurab Prasad Sharma, the landslide occurred at 11.00 last night had buried the shed where they were asleep.

A police team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector of Pakhapani Police Post Dhak Bahadur Hamal and locals had found Hamaya and Roshani dead.

The landslide had completely damaged the shed and the food grains stored inside the hut, the police said. A police team headed by Inspector Sharma had headed to the area this morning for further rescue and investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal