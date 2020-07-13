General

Two persons died after being buried in landslides at Myagde rural municipality and Byas municipality in Tanahun district.

According to the District Police Office Tanahun, as many as five persons went missing in the landslide occurred at Rishing rural municipality.

Laxmi BK, 17, died when the landslide occurred at Myagde rural municiplaity-6, Belautedanda demolished her house. She was crushed inside the house in the incident.

Critically injured BK died while undergoing treatment at Ratnahari Hospital in Damauli, informed Deputy Superintendant of Police YuwarajTimilsina.

Likewise, landslide buried one to death at Byas municiplaity-7, Kalesti and his identity is yet to be established, police said.

Police further shared that at least five persons went at large when the landslide buried their houses at Rishing rural municipality-8, Paltyang.

The disappeared are Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, 30, NanumayaThapa, 29, AmishaThapa, 5, MahadevThapa, 22, and ManisaraThapa, 19. JyotimayaThapa, 60, of the same place was taken to Bhimad in the district for treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal