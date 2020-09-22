General

Two persons were buried and next one is injured in a landslide occurred on Monday night at Ratchaur village of Hastichaur in Isma Rural Municipality-2, Gulmi. Their bodies were recovered this morning.

A joint team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel recovered the bodies of Prem Bahadur Kumal, 39, and Safal Kumal, 5, according to Deputy Superintendent of Armed Police Force Ashok Kumar Lamsal.

They were buried in a massive landslide while walking alng the road.

The area had witnessed a torrential rainfall on Monday afternoon, resulting in landslides.

Source: National News Agency Nepal