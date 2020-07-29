General

The monsoon rain-induced landslide has disrupted the road leading to Bhotkhola in Sankhuwasabha district.

North-South Road Office chief Engineer Gautam Kumar Shrestha informed the road section leading to Bhotkhola rural municipality from district headquarters Khandbari has been obstructed following landslides at Makalu rural municipality-3, Sammatar along the North-South road section.

Shrestha further informed the landslides that took place at Sammatar and Urwa of Makalu-3 along the North-South road section has put the road out of order.

With the disruption, the road connectivity with Bhotkhola rural municipality has been snapped. As there is no let up of rain it cannot be explicitly stated when the traffic will resume along the road, he added.

Landslides have caused damages in various places of Sankhuwasabha. A person was seriously injured when the rain-induced landslide buried a house at Khandbari municipality-6, Tallo Pangtha.

Shanti Bahadur Khatry of Khandbari-6 sustained injuries when the landslide buried his house at 3.00 am on Tuesday. He was recovered from the landslide debris and taken to the district hospital Khandbari, informed Khandbari-6 ward chair Dayanidhi Baral.

Source: National News Agency Nepal