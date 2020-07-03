General

Two children have died while one has gone missing in incidents triggered by incessant rain in the past 24 hours in Gulmi.

The 18-month-old Suraj, son of Basanta Saru of Maldi, Isma rural municipality 1 was killed by a landslide on Thursday midnight, confirmed District Police Office’s Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh Khadka. The child’s parents have also sustained injuries in the incident.

Similarly, seven-year-old Apichchha Khatri of Nisti Dandphant of Isma-1 died due to landslide, according to a local Rhishi Ram Aryal. The girl’s mother was rescued alive from the landslide debris after six hours of the incident this morning. The mother and daughter made a failed attempt to escape from the landslide debris. The girl’s grandfather who is 63-year-old has been injured in the incident.

More, a makeshift hotel here was swept away by flood from the local Nisti River.

It is said Bhagirath Ghimire from Musikot municipality-2 who was staying in the hotel has gone missing in the flood.

The landslide fell from 500 meters above the hill has displaced over a dozen of houses. Landslide continues to fall as rain has not stopped yet. According to eye witnesses, with this, rescue efforts have been impeded.

As said by Chief District Officer, Bharat Kumar Sharma, a team of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police has already left for the site with essential supplies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal