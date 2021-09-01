General

Landslide that occurred in Panini Rural Municipality-7, Adguri left one girl child dead and three others injured. The deceased has been identified as Jharana Sunar, nine-year-old daughter of Jibalal Sunar, confirmed the District Police Office. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ambar Bahadur Thapa, the landslide occurred on Tuesday evening buried the non-cemented house of Sunar leaving the girl child dead and three others wounded. The injured are being treated at a local health facility and their condition is said to be normal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal