General

The landslides occurred at several places have obstructed the Karnali Highway. The Province Police Office, Surkhet issued a notice and informed that the landslide occurred at Maulakati of Kalikot Khadachakra Municipality-5 obstructed the highway.

The landslides also occurred at Botkhola of Dullu Municipality-3 and at Ramghat of Chamunda Bindrasaini Municipality-7 of Dailekh district.

However, the obstruction along the Surkhet-Dailekh roadway has been cleared by the police team.

Source: National News Agency Nepal