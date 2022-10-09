General

The Mahakali highway remains obstructed due to landslide triggered by continuous rain. A landslide occurred near Sinkelek of Baitadi this morning, disrupting the highway.

A dozer and excavator have been deployed for removing the landslide and opening the highway for traffic, said Lok Raj Joshi, spokesperson for the District Police Office. Passengers travelling on long and short route vehicles have been stranded at Sinkelek.

Similarly, the highway has been partially obstructed at Khiregaon, Dogadakedar-3 due to a landslip.

Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in Sudurpaschim province, including in Baitadi district, due to the incessant rainfall since Wednesday. The rural roads have been damaged by floods and landslide at many places, halting the movement of people and vehicles.

Bhimdutta and KI Singh highway obstructed

The two major highways in Sudurpaschim province remain obstructed due to the landslide. The Bhimdatta and KI Singh highways are obstructed in Dadeldhura district, the District Police Office, Dadeldhura said. Landslide has occurred at Sahukharka of Bhimdatta highway and at Raduwa of KI Singh highway in the Dadeldhura district.

Telephone and power supply have also been disrupted in the hilly districts of the province due to the incessant rainfall.

Source: National News Agency Nepal