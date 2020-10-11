General

The local residents of Malkbang in Dhaulagiri rural municipality, currently living and working abroad, have donated more than four lakh rupees for the landslide survivors of their neighbouring village Marang.

Residents of Malkbang and Malampar in Qatar, Japan, Malaysia and Australia raised funds worth Rs. 421,190 to help the people who survived the recent landslide. The fund raising campaign was led by Rabins Chantyal.

Likewise, senior ANM at the Malkbang Health Post Jagdevi Chantyal also contributed Rs. 10,000 to the collected funds. The collected funds were handed over at a function held on Saturday, according to coordinator Hari Chantyal.

Of the amount, the 21 families who lost a member in Marang received Rs. 12,000 each while 13 households who had their house fully damaged received Rs. 7,000 each while 12 others received Rs. 5,000 each.

Source: National News Agency Nepal