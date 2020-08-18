General

Relief materials have been distributed to landslides survivors in Bajura district. Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa today reached the landslides-hit areas at Sim of Gaumul Rural Municipality and Ghagar of Badimalika Municipality and distributed relief supplies.

Altogether 125 families in these villages were affected by the landslides that occurred in the first week of August.

According to CDO Krishna Gaire, edibles and tents, utensils among others were distributed to landslide victims.

Source: National News Agency Nepal