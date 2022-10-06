General

Landslides triggered by incessant rain since Tuesday evening have disrupted vehicular traffic on several road sections across the country, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling to various places for the Dashain festival.

A report from Waling, Syangja said that the Waling-Galyang section of the Siddhartha highway has been disrupted due to a landslide occurred at Jholpe of Galyang-8. Police said the landslide occurred at 4 am today and efforts are on to open the road.

Similarly, a report from Manang stated that the Besisahar-Chame road has been disrupted by a landslide occurred at Khotro of Nason Rural Municipality-3, Manang district.

Likewise, a report from Galyang said most of the rural roads in Myagdi district remain disrupted due to mudslide triggered by incessant rainfall. The Beni-Jomsom road is also disrupted due to landslides at dozen places in the Myagdi section of the highway. The road has been swept away by floods at several locations.

The Beni-Maldhunga-Pokhara road is also disrupted at many locations due to flood and landslides, it is stated.

Narayangadh-Muglin road disrupted

A report received from Chitwan states that traffic along the Narayangadh-Muglin road has been disrupted due to landslide occurred at 8.20 this morning at Satrakilo, Bharatpur Metropolitan City-29. Vehicles and passengers have been stranded as the two-way traffic remains disrupted due to the landslide, the District Police Office Chitwan said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal