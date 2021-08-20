General

Vehicular movement along the Jaya Prithvi Highway has been obstructed from early morning today following the landslides that occurred at Patan Municipality in Baitadi district.

Police Inspector Bodharaj Ojha said that the highway was obstructed after the landslides at Jhaulek and Dholyamod in Patan Municipality-8.

Attempts are ongoing to clear the debris and resume the vehicular movement, it is said.

Vehicles coming to Bajhang from other districts and heading to Kathmandu, Dhangadhi, Mahendranagar, Dadeldhura and Baitadi from Bajhang district are stranded due to the obstruction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal