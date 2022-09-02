General

Vehicular movement along the Narayanghat-Muglin in Chitwan district has been disrupted from 8:00 this morning after the landslides taking place in two separate locations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chitwan Bijay Raj Pandit said landslides at Kerabari and Atharakilo of the Narayanghat-Muglin road section disrupted the vehicular movement.

The landslides in both the areas still taking place due to torrential rain.

DSP Pandit said that coordination is going to clear the landslide and resume the traffic.

A large number of vehicles moving along the route have stranded after the landslide.

Source: National News Agency Nepal