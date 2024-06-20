Landslip blocks Beshisahar-Chame roadway



The Beshisahar-Chame roadway has been blocked after the landslip since last night.

Incessant rainfall triggered a landslip which deposited on the road at Kharkhare of Beshisahar municipality-6, according to the District Police Office.

Information officer at the Office, Thaneshwor Chapai, informed that even a boulder fell on the road, blocking the traffic movement.

Similarly, the Octopus Falls along the roadway witnessed a rise on water level in the wake of incessant rainfall. It also disrupted the roadway.

Kharkharebhir is one of the risky spots along the roadway. Every year, the disturbance on traffic movement is witnessed here.

Although the federal government had allocated Rs 164 million for landslide control in this area, it is yet to be realized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal