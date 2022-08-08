General

Seven hydropower projects in Myagdi district have been affected by landslides. Landslides have caused road blockage thus making it difficult to supply construction materials and fuels for the projects, said projects officials.

The affected hydropower projects include Rahughat hydropower, Rahughat Mangale, Upper Rahughat, Thulokhola hydropower, Darbang Myagdikhola, Upper Myagdi I and Upper Myagdi hydropower.

Construction of embankments and two tunnels for Rahughat hydropower has come to a halt as a result of failure to supply construction materials due to road blockage, said the project manager Raj Bista. The 40 megawatts project is developed by the Raghuganga hydropower, assistant company of the Nepal Electricity Authority. “Landslips at Dagnam blocked the road halting the construction work. Work on the powerhouse and other areas is ongoing however,” he said.

Supply of goods and construction materials like diesel, rods, cements and explosive materials has been halted due to landslides at Aauri, Chimkhola and Malang, said engineer Prakash Timilsina, who works for the Tundi Power Company that promotes the 37 megawatts Rahughat Mangale.

According to the Department of Electricity Development, three hydropower projects with total capacity of 49 megawatts have already come into operation in the district. And 17 others with a total of 700.83 megawatts have got licence for construction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal